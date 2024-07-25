Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,888 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,983,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,628 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $795,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,046,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,586,000 after acquiring an additional 27,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 24.4% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.28. 1,418,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,542,279. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

