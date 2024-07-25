Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Standex International worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SXI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Standex International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Standex International by 15,740.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In related news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total transaction of $437,929.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 862 shares in the company, valued at $153,453.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Stock Performance

SXI traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.55. 16,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $191.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.69.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.06 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

