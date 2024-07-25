Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,471 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Mueller Industries worth $19,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 30,777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 82,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,602. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLI traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.37. The stock had a trading volume of 155,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,327. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.91. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $67.82.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 23.40%.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.03%.

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.