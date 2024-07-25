Bessemer Group Inc. Has $16.49 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 103.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,850 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $16,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,137,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,363,398.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,137,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,363,398.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $4,303,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,512,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,786,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,273 shares of company stock valued at $90,159,503 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM traded up $4.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.62. 1,781,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,782,460. The stock has a market cap of $246.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

