Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,095 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 10,366.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.7 %

CPB stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.80. 453,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $48.63.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

