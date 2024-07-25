Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 9,809 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,305,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $82,854,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 826.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after buying an additional 365,050 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,010,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,077,000 after buying an additional 300,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,968,726,000 after purchasing an additional 290,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $95.72. 315,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,394. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.96. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

