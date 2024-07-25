Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,277 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.21% of SouthState worth $13,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SouthState in the fourth quarter worth about $75,485,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,485,000 after purchasing an additional 466,144 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 270.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 353,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 258,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 620,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,402,000 after purchasing an additional 149,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 596,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,376,000 after purchasing an additional 116,313 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of SSB traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.96. The stock had a trading volume of 220,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,871. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.68. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $97.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average of $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.32 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

SSB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SouthState from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

