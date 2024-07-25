Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.20% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $15,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 48.5% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSGX. StockNews.com downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.48. The company had a trading volume of 25,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,327. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.48. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $104.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

