Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,647 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JMBS. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,313,000. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 318,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 116,519 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 41,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,560,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,684. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

