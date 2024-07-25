Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 80,896 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,896 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of American States Water worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the first quarter valued at $632,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 193.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 12.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 229.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 45,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 31,593 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.28. 39,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average of $73.57. American States Water has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $89.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.46.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American States Water news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins bought 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,937.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,676.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

