BMO Capital Markets Boosts Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CHP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$14.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.19.

CHP.UN opened at C$14.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.38. The company has a market cap of C$4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.65. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of C$11.79 and a 52-week high of C$14.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.39.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

