BMO Capital Markets Trims Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Target Price to $64.00

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RHI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RHI

Robert Half Trading Down 9.9 %

RHI stock traded down $6.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,161. Robert Half has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.93.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robert Half will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 489.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.