Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.22.
Boston Beer Price Performance
NYSE SAM traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $270.52. The company had a trading volume of 293,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,822. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $254.40 and a fifty-two week high of $395.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.30.
Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.18 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Boston Beer
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.
