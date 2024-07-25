Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX traded down $3.50 on Thursday, hitting $74.26. 10,900,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,285,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average is $70.18. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

