Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.380-2.420 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.2 billion-$16.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.0 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.38 to $2.42 EPS.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of BSX traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.90. 7,001,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,258,041. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.18. The firm has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

