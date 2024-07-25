Boston Scientific’s (BSX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.24.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,446. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

