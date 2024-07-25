Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Free Report) were up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.38). Approximately 14,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 49,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

Brand Architekts Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £8.24 million, a P/E ratio of -147.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.82.

About Brand Architekts Group

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. It offers washing, bathing, skincare, haircare, body care, and gifting products, as well as accessories. The company provides its products under the Skinny Tan, Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Fish Soho, MR, The Real Shaving Co, The Solution, Argan+, Senspa, Charles + Lee, and Root Perfect brands.

