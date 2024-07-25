Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of BDN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.89. 1,913,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,432. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $842.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.18%.

Institutional Trading of Brandywine Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,610,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,280,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,747,000 after purchasing an additional 651,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 540,658 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 657,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 457,424 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 249,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.