Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Trading 7.9% Higher

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.56 and last traded at $41.52. 432,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 943,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Get Braze alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRZE

Braze Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Braze

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $92,232.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,428.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $184,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,681 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,813.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $92,232.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,428.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,592 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Braze

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Braze by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,099,000 after purchasing an additional 228,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Braze by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Braze by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 301,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 27,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.