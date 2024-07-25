Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $64.24

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as €64.24 ($69.83) and last traded at €65.08 ($70.74), with a volume of 193097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €65.30 ($70.98).

Brenntag Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94.

About Brenntag

(Get Free Report)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.