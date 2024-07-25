Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 1.1%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $145.52 and last traded at $149.72. 10,833,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 32,136,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.13. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

