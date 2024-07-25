Brokerages Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT at $320.00

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $320.00.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANSS

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 888.9% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS opened at $310.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.