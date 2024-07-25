Brokerages Set Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) PT at $70.80

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

JXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of JXN opened at $83.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.51. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $86.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

In other news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,956.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1,267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 496.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 278,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 231,489 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

