Brokerages Set Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) PT at $485.40

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $509.64.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $515.20 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $519.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.98. The firm has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HTLF Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 1,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

