Brokerages Set Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target at $38.90

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs raised Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SDGR

Schrödinger Stock Performance

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $21.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.51. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). The business had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 75.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 3,480.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.