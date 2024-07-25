Brokerages Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Target Price at $61.86

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SUN shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Sunoco stock opened at $55.08 on Thursday. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $64.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 77.95%.

In other news, EVP Austin Harkness purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,541.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sunoco news, EVP Austin Harkness purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian A. Hand acquired 2,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,915.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $401,420.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Sunoco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

