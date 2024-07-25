Brokerages Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Target Price at $23.50

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in uniQure by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in uniQure by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in uniQure by 458.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 295,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 242,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $2,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. uniQure has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.05). uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,562.22% and a negative return on equity of 121.60%. The company had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that uniQure will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

