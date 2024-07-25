Brokers Set Expectations for Alphabet Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2024 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $174.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.53. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,988 shares of company stock worth $26,068,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 414.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

