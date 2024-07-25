Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Up to $19.66

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.66, but opened at $20.53. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 851 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBU. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.25.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 156,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Partners Value Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 2,941,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

