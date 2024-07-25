Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,480,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,424,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,903,000 after buying an additional 24,975,364 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,266 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,187,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,399,000 after buying an additional 1,098,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,104,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.