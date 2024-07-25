Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Announces Earnings Results

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE BRO traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,317. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.17. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $99.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.90.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

