Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $97.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average is $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $99.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRO. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

