Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $94.49 and last traded at $94.49, with a volume of 845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.16.

The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 267,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after buying an additional 31,071 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after buying an additional 127,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.09.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

