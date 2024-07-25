Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 261.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 580.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 4.6 %

MSM traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,263. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average is $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.