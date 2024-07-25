Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Invests $236,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 2.2 %

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $15.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $695.61. 7,038,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,323,373. The business’s 50 day moving average is $841.08 and its 200 day moving average is $813.93. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.59 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $999.92.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

