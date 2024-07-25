Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $48.33 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 850,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,319. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

