Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,171,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,815,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876,534 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,246,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,309,370,000 after acquiring an additional 862,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $4,101,040,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,058,842,000 after acquiring an additional 481,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,558,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,024,679,000 after acquiring an additional 813,428 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,988 shares of company stock valued at $26,068,355 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,932,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,625,363. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.96%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

