Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.770-5.970 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.77-5.97 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $334.56.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $6.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.97. 548,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $217.77 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $275,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,488,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $275,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,144 shares in the company, valued at $18,488,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,987,093. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

