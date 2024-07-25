Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $145.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $111.94 on Tuesday. DexCom has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 72.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,115.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,115.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

