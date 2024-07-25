Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Down 73.2% in July

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the June 30th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Canacol Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.10. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,018. Canacol Energy has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $9.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $105.71 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.69 million during the quarter.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

