CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,055 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.10% of NiSource worth $12,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 23.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 11.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,726. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

