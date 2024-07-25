CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 12,915 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.29% of Qualys worth $18,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,326. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

Qualys Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $3.48 on Thursday, reaching $145.21. The company had a trading volume of 123,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.21 and its 200 day moving average is $160.88. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.07 and a 52-week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

