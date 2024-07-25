CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 15,548 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.11% of Zimmer Biomet worth $30,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 441.9% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBH. Argus raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.53.

ZBH traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.36. The stock had a trading volume of 866,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,635. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $142.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

