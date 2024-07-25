CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 177 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $15,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,095,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 985,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,566,000 after acquiring an additional 446,647 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 904,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,706 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 851,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,131,000 after acquiring an additional 306,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,533,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $121.18. 103,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,494. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $143.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Read Our Latest Report on ARW

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.