CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Cuts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 481,586 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.15% of Weyerhaeuser worth $40,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.43. 1,270,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,814. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

