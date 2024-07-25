CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in IDEX were worth $13,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.57.

Shares of IEX traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.71. The company had a trading volume of 326,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,356. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

