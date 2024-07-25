CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $39,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $3,596,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 289,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,530,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $3.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.06. 774,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,770. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $106.83 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.35. The company has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.23.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

