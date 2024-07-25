CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.11% of Humana worth $46,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Humana by 11,647.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Humana by 550.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,808,000 after purchasing an additional 740,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Humana by 255.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 620,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,241,000 after purchasing an additional 446,124 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM traded up $4.72 on Thursday, hitting $391.02. 542,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,109. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.60.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

