CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $17.24 Million Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $17,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.75.

NYSE:EGP traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $184.49. The company had a trading volume of 180,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.75 and a 52 week high of $192.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.20%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

