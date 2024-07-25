CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $29.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,854 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $29,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 359.9% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 29,274 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.4 %

KHC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,454,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,445. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.